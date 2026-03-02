The data lays bare a grim and disturbing reality, the Second Capital of Maharashtra has become fertile ground for financial predators. Barely 1% money recovered, convictions shockingly low

Nagpur: In what can only be described as a financial bloodbath, citizens of Nagpur have been swindled out of an astounding Rs 1,585.58 crore between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2025. The explosive figures, accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, were disclosed by the Crime Branch of the Nagpur City Police following an application filed by RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar.

The data lays bare a grim and disturbing reality, the Second Capital of Maharashtra has become fertile ground for financial predators. Over the past nine years, 4,736 cases of financial fraud were registered under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, reflecting a relentless surge in economic crimes. The number of cases climbed from 444 in 2017 to a worrying 697 in 2024, before marginally dipping to 629 in 2025, a decline that offers little comfort given the staggering sums involved.

Recovery crawls at a miserable 1.1%

If the scale of fraud is alarming, the recovery rate is nothing short of devastating. Out of Rs 1,585 crore siphoned off, police have managed to recover just over Rs 17 crore, a negligible 1.1 per cent of the total looted amount.

The year-wise data paints an even darker picture. In 2024 alone, fraudsters duped citizens of Rs 329 crore, but only Rs 70 lakh was recovered. In 2025, the loot rose further to Rs 351 crore, while recovery stood at a mere Rs 1.40 crore. The year 2023 had already signalled danger, with frauds amounting to Rs 287 crore.

The figures clearly indicate that while cases are being registered on paper, the stolen money remains largely beyond the reach of law enforcement, leaving victims financially shattered and justice incomplete.

Detection high, arrests uneven

Out of 4,736 cases, 3,229 have been detected. However, arrest trends fluctuate sharply. In 2018, 472 accused were arrested, but the number nosedived to just 36 in 2021, despite 488 cases being registered that year. The inconsistency raises uncomfortable questions about enforcement intensity and capacity.

The financial magnitude of crimes has also escalated. In 2022, the amount defrauded crossed Rs 192 crore, signalling a shift toward more sophisticated and high-value scams.

Courts deliver few convictions

Perhaps the most troubling revelation lies in the courtroom outcomes. Between 2017 and 2025, courts disposed of 966 cheating cases. Of these, only 31 ended in conviction, while a staggering 935 accused were acquitted.

The conviction rate is abysmally low, exposing serious cracks in investigation, evidence collection, and prosecution of economic offences. For thousands of victims, the legal battle appears to end not in justice but in disappointment.

The RTI disclosure is more than just a set of numbers, it is a warning signal. The exponential rise in financial fraud, the negligible recovery of stolen funds, and the dismal conviction rate together point to systemic weaknesses that need urgent attention.

As cyber scams, investment frauds, and digital cheating become increasingly sophisticated, Nagpur’s citizens are paying a heavy price. The data underscores the pressing need for stronger preventive mechanisms, sharper investigative tools, faster prosecution, and greater financial awareness among the public.

Until then, the city continues to bleed crores, with fraudsters walking away richer and victims left counting their losses.

