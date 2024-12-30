Nagpurians, beware!! Pandals on streets for private functions will cost you dear, now!

Between January 1 and December 23 this year, the NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad took action against 14,199 individuals for blocking roads and a total penalty of ₹1.65 crore was recovered from them

Nagpur: Beware, Nagpurians!! Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) has intensified its crackdown on those obstructing traffic by erecting unauthorized pandals and stages on roads for festivals and private events. These actions not only disrupt traffic flow but also pose risks to emergency services like ambulances, fire brigades, and police vehicles, often delaying their response times. Power theft is also rampant.

Between January 1 and December 23 this year, the NDS took action against 14,199 individuals for blocking roads with unauthorized structures like pandals, arches, and stages. A total penalty of ₹1.65 crore was recovered from violators across the city’s 10 zones.

Zone-wise penalty recovery

• Laxminagar Zone: ₹12,17,800

• Dharampeth Zone: ₹31,60,900

• Hanuman Nagar Zone: ₹20,52,000

• Dhantoli Zone: ₹11,31,500

• Nehru Nagar Zone: ₹17,87,000

• Gandhibagh Zone: ₹23,65,500

• Satranjipura Zone: ₹6,60,000

• Lakadganj Zone: ₹10,87,200

• Ashinagar Zone: ₹13,42,000

• Mangalwari Zone: ₹17,63,500

The NDS’s stringent measures aim to curb the misuse of public spaces and ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly during emergencies.

Widespread power theft during functions on roads

Amidst this traffic nuisance, another alarming issue has come to light — rampant power theft during private functions held on city streets. Hosts of events like birthday parties, wedding receptions, and cultural programs often steal electricity by illegally tapping into power lines, causing significant revenue losses to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

In nearly 98% of such cases, organizers bypass electricity meters and directly draw power from electric poles, aided by technicians hired by pandal service providers. While spending lavishly on decorations, DJs, and catering, these hosts resort to power theft to save on electricity costs, denting MSEDCL’s already struggling revenue.

Modus operandi of power theft

The illegal practice involves connecting wires to power lines ahead of the energy meter, ensuring unmeasured and unpaid electricity consumption. This not only results in substantial revenue loss for the State-owned utility but also poses life-threatening hazards such as electric shocks and fire accidents.

Safety and nuisance concerns

• Electric shocks & fire hazards: Numerous electrocution incidents are reported annually, jeopardizing the lives of attendees.

• Traffic chaos: The pandals often block streets, leaving commuters and residents frustrated.

Local residents frequently voice their grievances over these issues, but the theft continues unabated. The illegal use of electricity by DJ organizers further compounds the problem, with booming music systems adding to the chaos.

Call for action

Will MSEDCL authorities take strict measures to address this widespread power theft and ensure public safety? A robust crackdown on these illegal activities is essential not just to safeguard public revenue but also to prevent potential disasters on Nagpur’s streets.