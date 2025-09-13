Nagpur ZP President’s post reserved for OBC (Gen) category

Nagpur: In a major announcement, the Rural Development Department has declared reservations for Zilla Parishad Presidents. The post of Nagpur Zilla Parishad President has been reserved for the OBC (general) category. This has raised hopes among many aspirants, as both men and women members are eligible.

The tenure of Nagpur Zilla Parishad office bearers ended on January 17. Since the issue of OBC reservation was pending, the government had appointed an administrator. Following the Supreme Court verdict, the State has now begun the election process.

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Recently, the circle-wise constituency structure was prepared, and objections were invited. After hearings, the final structure has been announced. Alongside this, the State’s Rural Development Department declared reservations for president posts of 34 Zilla Parishads, including Nagpur’s. Except for about a decade, Congress has held sway over Nagpur Zilla Parishad for the longest period.

After the tenure of Suresh Bhoyar, the President’s post has been consistently held by women. With the Zilla Parishad President’s post reserved for OBC (general), hopes have risen among leaders from both BJP and Congress.

From BJP, Manohar Kumbhare, Anand Raut, and Anil Nidan are seen as potential contenders. From Congress, Nana Kambhale, Dinesh Dhole, Yogesh Deshmukh, and Kunda Raut are likely aspirants. Since 2012, the Nagpur Zilla Parishad President’s post has been continuously held by women. This year, however, there is speculation that a man may get the opportunity.