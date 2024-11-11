Nagpur Youths Arrested for Viral Sword-Wielding Video

Advertisement

Nagpur: Posting a video of sword-wielding actions proved costly for five youths as the police took immediate action, leading to their arrest.

In a case under the jurisdiction of Nagpur’s Kalamna police station, a video showing young men brandishing swords went viral on social media, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. The police detained the five individuals involved and seized the swords.

Kalamna police had received information about the widely circulated video and, upon investigation, discovered that the youths featured in the footage were residents within the police station’s vicinity. The authorities tracked down the individuals, conducted a search of their residences, and recovered six swords in the process.

Among the arrested are two minors, according to the police. Further investigations are underway.