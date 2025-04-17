Nagpur Youth Brutally Murdered Near Mehendi Bagh Bridge

Advertisement



Nagpur – The city has once again witnessed a horrific and blood-soaked incident. In a shocking development near Mehendi Bagh bridge, under the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, a young man named Tarachand Prajapati was brutally murdered.

The sheer brutality of the murder has left local residents in a state of shock and fear. Police acted swiftly and have taken the accused into custody. Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

This incident adds to a recent surge in violent crimes in Nagpur, leaving citizens increasingly anxious about their safety. Concerns are being raised about the effectiveness of the city’s law enforcement.

Authorities have assured the public that the accused will face strict punishment and that concrete steps will be taken to maintain law and order in the city.

