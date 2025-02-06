Nagpur youth among 104 Indians deported from the US

Nagpur: Among the 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States, one youth from Nagpur and three others from Maharashtra have been identified. Reports indicate that they were secretly escorted from Amritsar to their respective hometowns under tight police security. However, authorities have not officially confirmed any details regarding their deportation.

Illegal entry via ‘dunki route’

Gold Rate Thursday 06 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 84,900 /- Gold 22 KT 79,000 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to a list released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the deported individuals include Harpreet Singh Lalia (33) from Nagpur, Gurvinder Singh (44) from Mumbai, and Prashant Anil Jahagirdar (32) from Adgaon. Sources reveal that all three paid lakhs of rupees to illegally enter the US via the infamous ‘Dunki Route’, which involves unauthorized border crossings through multiple countries.

Reports suggest that these individuals recently crossed into the US illegally and were caught by American authorities, who also confiscated their Indian passports before deporting them.

Mass deportation operation

A C-17 Globemaster military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US landed at Guru Ravidas International Airport in Amritsar around 1 pm on Wednesday. The aircraft was also carrying 11 crew members and 45 US officials involved in the deportation process.

Despite the heavy media presence at the airport, authorities secretly escorted the deportees out through a back gate and transported them to undisclosed locations. Before their departure, all 104 deportees underwent screening and verification procedures at Amritsar Airport.

According to police sources, the three deportees from Maharashtra were taken into custody under police protection. The Nagpur youth is expected to be brought to the city via Mumbai.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, but no official statement has been released regarding their legal status or further proceedings.