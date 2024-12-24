Published On : Tue, Dec 24th, 2024
Nagpur: Young Man Dies in Tragic Accident Near Hingna Road Tea Stall

Nagpur: A 24-year-old man lost his life in a horrific accident near a tea stall on Hingna Road under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Sumit Baburao Gonde, was a resident near Nehru Vidyalaya, Nagpur.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:45 AM when Sumit was riding his Pulsar motorcycle (MH-40-CN-8097). He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tea stall near Nayara Petrol Pump in Wanadongri. The impact left him severely injured.

Sumit was rushed to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital for treatment, but despite efforts, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Harshal Gaikwad (20), a resident of Ward No. 5, Raipur, Hingna, an accidental death case has been registered at the MIDC Police Station.

Further investigations into the accident are underway, police confirmed.

