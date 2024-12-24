Nagpur: Young Man Dies in Tragic Accident Near Hingna Road Tea Stall

Advertisement













Nagpur: A 24-year-old man lost his life in a horrific accident near a tea stall on Hingna Road under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Sumit Baburao Gonde, was a resident near Nehru Vidyalaya, Nagpur.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:45 AM when Sumit was riding his Pulsar motorcycle (MH-40-CN-8097). He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tea stall near Nayara Petrol Pump in Wanadongri. The impact left him severely injured.

Advertisement

Tuesday Rate Sat 24 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,300/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sumit was rushed to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital for treatment, but despite efforts, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Harshal Gaikwad (20), a resident of Ward No. 5, Raipur, Hingna, an accidental death case has been registered at the MIDC Police Station.

Further investigations into the accident are underway, police confirmed.