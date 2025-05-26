Nagpur Woman Who Crossed into Pakistan via LoC Returned to India

Advertisement



Sunita Jamgade, a 43-year-old woman from Nagpur who went missing earlier this month, has been handed over to Indian authorities after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan from the Hunderman village in Kargil. Pakistani officials returned her on Saturday, the police confirmed.

Jamgade was reported missing on May 14 and is believed to have crossed the border over ten days ago, leaving behind her 12-year-old son. She was subsequently apprehended by Pakistani forces. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Niketan Kadam, “Pakistan captured Sunita after she crossed the border. The Pakistan Rangers have handed her over to the Border Security Force (BSF), and the BSF has handed over the lady to Amritsar Police.”

A police team, including an officer and two women constables, has been dispatched to Amritsar to bring Sunita back to Nagpur. Authorities are preparing to question her to determine whether she had any involvement in espionage or other unlawful activities.

Dr. S D Singh Jamwal, Director General of Police, Ladakh, had earlier stated that Sunita was in contact with Pakistani nationals before her disappearance. A zero FIR has been filed by the Amritsar Police and will be transferred to Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur, where her permanent residence is located.

Officials noted that exchanges of individuals who accidentally cross the India-Pakistan border are routine and typically resolved through coordinated efforts between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

Jamgade’s son, who was placed in the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), will also be reunited with family in Nagpur. Sunita, a former nurse and door-to-door garment seller, had reportedly shown signs of emotional distress and mental health issues leading up to the incident. She was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to family members.

