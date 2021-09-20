Nagpur will prepared for 3RD wave of covid -DR. Nitin Raut

With Nagpur suffering two Covid waves in the past, the citizens are very much concerned & worried of region’s preparedness in case of the anticipated 3rd wave.

To evaluate such a position in coming months ahead, a conclave on ‘Covid Preparedness’ was conducted at Hotel Centre Point, Nagpur by Prabhavati Ojha Smruti Seva Sanstha (POSSS), Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) and Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA).

This conclave was chaired by Dr. Nitin Raut – Guardian Minister Nagpur & State Energy Minister. To present administration’s preparedness, Vimala R., IAS – Collector Nagpur District, Radhakrishnan B., IAS – Municipal Commissioner, NMC Nagpur and Amitesh Kumar, IPS – Commissioner of Police Nagpur City attended and elaborated the members on the subject in detail.

Ramkishan Ojha – president of POSSS, Ashwin Mehadia – president of NVCC and Shrawan Kumar Malu – president of VTA jointly welcomed the chief guest Dr Nitin Raut.

Shivkumar Rao – President, Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) moderated the session with Collector Vimala R, while Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA moderated session with police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Ashwin Mehadia – President of NVCC moderated session with Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

All three Administrative Officers shared their respective experiences during 1st & 2nd wave earlier and informed the members that the only key to avoid 3rd wave is by following Covid protocols religiously. They assured that they are equipped well to tackle the 3rd wave, if it strikes, however cooperation of citizens will be equally required in implementing Covid restrictions as and when situation arises.

Guardian Minister Dr. Nitin Raut in his address assured the traders, industrialists, taxpayers & citizens that any future decision on restrictions will be taken only after consultation with the stakeholders. He also insisted that vaccination should be 100% and offered ₹10 lakh extra funds to any City Corporation ward achieving 100% vaccination. Dr. Raut said, I being committed to the citizens for their safe health, hence at times decision on restrictions were enforced in the past. And any future decision will have active participation with majority of key trade & industry associations.

Prominently present in the conclave were Suresh Rathi – President Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), Vishnu Kumar Pacheriwala – President Nagpur Chamber of Commerce (NCCL), C. S. Shegaonkar – President MIDC Industries Association (MIA), Pradeep Khandelwal – President Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA), Vijay Dargan – President Credai Nagpur Metro, Girish Gandhi, Praful Gudadhe Patil, Nishikant Gandhi and others.

Members present from organising association were Anil Deshmuh, Dr Harish Rathi, Mahendra Sharma, CA Harish Bhoneja & Dr Manohar Muddeshwar from POSSS, while Arjundas Ahuja, Sanjay Agrawal, Sachin Punyani & Goldy Tuli from NVCC and Hemant Trivedi, Yogendra Mohan Singh, Pawan K. Chopra, Amarjeet Singh Chawla, Rajesh Kanoongo, Pravin M. Agrawal, Rohit Kanoongo, Sharad Sonkule, Viru Balani, Hareshkumar Soni, Pratish Gujarathi, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja & Vicky Osan from VTA.

The event was conducted by Ramkishan Ojha and vote of thanks was presented by Ramawatar Totla – secretary NVCC.

