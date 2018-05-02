Nagpur WICASA adjudged as “Best Branch of student association ” at national level

The Nagpur Branch of Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WICASA) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has been adjudged as the All India Best Branch amongst 167 Branches of ICAI at the glittering 70th Annual Function of the Institute held at New Delhi. The Award was presented by Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla and Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur in the Presence of National President of ICAI CA. Prafulla P. Chhajed & vice President CA. Atul Kumar Gupta. This grand gala function was held at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi and was attended by large number of Chartered Accountants from all over the India & overseas countries as well.

During the year 2019 under the leadership of CA. Suren Duragkar Chairman-Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI and CA. Sanjay M. Agrawal, Chairman-Nagpur Branch of WICASA organized various programs throughout the year. These include National Convention for CA Students, Joint Seminar with Universities and other Institutions, Lecture Meets, Industrial Visits, Educational Visit to RBI, Learning Visit to Wockheardt Hospital, Seminars, Training Programmes, ODRs & Test Series, Workshops, Career Counseling Programmes, Visit to NSE & SEBI, Chorus – Youth Festival, Goonj-The Fund Raiser for Social Cause, Indoor & Outdoor Sports, Futsal, Cricket Tournament, Independence Day Celebration, RRCs with Tracking and Adventures & Blood Donation Camps. Huge number of students attended during the year in all the programmes organized by the Nagpur Branch of WICASA.

During the year the Branch organized its programs with an aim to motivate the students to aspire for acquiring newer heights and increasing confidence in entering new avenues with confidence and determination. The multicolor Monthly Branch “WICASA Newsletter” with rich contents containing several academic was one of the highlights of the Branch. Thrust was given to organize various academic & non academic & social activities for the benefit of & overall personality development of Chartered Accountants Students.

Nagpur Branch of WICASA was an undisputed leader amongst all the branches all over India and has set its own standard by organizing varied mix of programmes of academics & others for students throughout the year uniformly under the dynamic Chairmanship of CA. Sanjay M. Agrawal & his team which has made our orange city proud and added new feather in the Cap of Nagpur Branch.

CA. Suren Duragkar Chairman-Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI, congratulated WICASA for bagging the top honors at All India Level which is due to the untiring efforts of the team all round the year.

CA. Abhijit Kelkar RCM–WIRC, expressed his happiness on this feat and applauded the chairman WICASA CA. Sanjay Agrawal for out of the box thinking in organizing events for the benefit of the over 10000 students undergoing Chartered Accountancy in Central India.

CA. Sanjay Agrawal has thanked CA. Suren Duragkar, CA. Kirit Kalyani, CA. Saket Bagdia, CA. Jiten Saglani, CA. Harish Rangwani, CA. Akshay Gulhane, CA. Abhijit Kelkar & All Past Chairmen of Nagpur Branch of ICAI and CA Members of the city and Managing Committee Members of Nagpur Branch of WICASA Ayush Gupta, Aditi Pacheriwala, Ayushi Agrawal, Kunal Dhable, Riddhi Kothari, Vaidik Sakoniya, R. Aishwarya & Students for the active participation and support throughout the year. He expresed his gratitude towards office bearers of ICAI & WIRC and BOS of ICAI & WICASA