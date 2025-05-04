Nagpur: Why Petrol Pump Owners Plan to Halt Digital Payments from May 10

Advertisement



Petrol pump owners in Nagpur have threatened to stop accepting all digital payments—including UPI and card transactions—from May 10, 2025, citing rising cyber frauds and blocked bank accounts as the key reasons.

According to the Vidarbha Petroleum Dealers Association (VPDA), nearly 30 petrol pumps have had liens placed on their accounts, and at least two accounts have been completely frozen due to fraudulent transactions conducted via stolen digital payment methods.

The most concerning part? These frauds were committed by scammers using stolen or cloned UPI IDs and debit/credit cards, yet it’s the petrol pump operators who are bearing the brunt. Even though the pump owners had no role in these frauds, they are facing financial losses and restricted access to their business accounts.

The association warns that if no solution is provided, they will be forced to shut down all digital payment options, a move that could severely inconvenience customers—given that over 60% of transactions today are cashless.

The Federation of All Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Associations (FAMPEDA) has echoed these concerns and urged government intervention to protect retailers from becoming unintended victims of cybercrime and bank policies.

This isn’t the first time petrol stations have faced operational strain—during the demonetization of ₹2000 notes, cash transactions surged, causing major logistical issues at fuel outlets.

If unresolved, this issue could spark a statewide disruption in the ease of fuel purchases—impacting both urban commuters and businesses.

