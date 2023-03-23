Nagpur welcome Nani with love and infectious energy and zest as he arrives in the city for the promotions of Dasara

Natural actor Nani is all set to bring fans across the country ‘Dasara’ and arrived in the Tiger Capital of India i.e Nagpur for the promotions. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of his film. After making a spectacular entry in lucknow and now the actor has arrived on a tractor and stunned all the fans in Nagpur. There has been massive anticipation surrounding the Nani starrer ever since the trailer dropped and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theaters. Nani has been receiving tremendous endearment for Dasara throughout the country and Nagur welcomed the natural superstar with infinite love.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. With an extraordinary storyline and anticipated to have some marvelous performances the film has been the talk of the town.

Thrilling, high-energy the trailer of the film gave audiences a glimpse of all the entertainment in store as the superstar takes on his whistle-worthy role – Said Nani, “It has been such an overwhelming feeling to have received so much love from the people across the nation. Maharashtra has showered so much warmth and I’m glad to be here in Nagpur.”

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

