Nagpur Violence: Police Lift Curfew in Certain Areas, Ease Restrictions in Others

Nagpur: Following the recent violence in Nagpur’s Mahal area, the police administration has taken significant steps to restore normalcy. Authorities have begun arresting the rioters involved in the clashes while simultaneously working to bring the city’s daily life back on track.

In a major relief to citizens, the police have fully lifted the curfew in areas under the jurisdiction of two police stations, while easing restrictions in some other parts. However, curfew remains in place in the worst-affected areas.

Curfew Lifted in These Areas:

The complete curfew imposed in the jurisdiction of Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police stations has been lifted. The curfew, which came into effect on the night of March 18, was officially withdrawn on March 20 at 2 PM, providing significant relief to the local residents.

Partial Relaxation in Select Areas:

To gradually normalize public life, the police have relaxed curfew restrictions in Shantinagar, Pachpaoli, Lakadganj, Sakkardara, and Imamwada. From 2 PM to 6 PM, a four-hour relaxation has been granted in these areas, allowing citizens some movement during this window.

Curfew Remains in Violence-Hit Areas:

Curfew continues in the violence-stricken regions under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Tehsil, and Ganeshpeth police stations. Authorities have announced that restrictions in these areas will remain in effect until further orders.

The Nagpur police have assured the public that they are monitoring the situation closely and will make decisions based on the law-and-order situation.

