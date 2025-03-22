Nagpur Violence: MDP Leader Hamid Engineer and YouTuber Shehzad Khan Arrested for Conspiracy

Advertisement



Nagpur: In connection with the violence that erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over Aurangzeb’s tomb, the police have arrested two more individuals. The arrested suspects include Hamid Engineer, the acting president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), and YouTuber Mohammad Shehzad Khan. Their arrest has created fear among those accused of using social media to incite violence.

The violent clashes that took place in the Mahal and Hansapuri areas on March 17 involved mob attacks on the police, arson, and stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to several police personnel and civilians.

According to the police investigation, the violence was premeditated. Shocking details emerged during the examination of social media accounts, revealing that people were provoked online to participate in the riots. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani, the cyber police are analyzing social media activity related to the incident. Several disturbing revelations have come to light during the probe.

Conspiracy Behind the Violence

Hamid Engineer and Shehzad Khan have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to incite the Nagpur violence. On the morning of March 17, Hamid reportedly called for donations for Mujahideen. When questioned, he claimed that the funds were meant for the people of Gaza.

The mastermind behind the violence, Faheem Khan, had already been arrested earlier. Faheem is a leader of Hamid’s party, indicating Hamid’s significant role in the unrest. Additionally, YouTuber Shehzad Khan broadcasted Faheem Khan’s provocative statements, which allegedly incited people against a particular religion and the police, fueling the riots in Nagpur.

The police continue to investigate the conspiracy and track down others involved in the violence.

