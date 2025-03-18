Nagpur violence impact: Many schools, colleges shut amid security concerns

Advertisement



Nagpur: Several schools and colleges in Nagpur remained closed on Tuesday, with some shutting down voluntarily while others were ordered to close by authorities after the city witnessed large-scale violence after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar confirmed that the closure order was limited to educational institutions located within the affected zones. “We have ordered the closure of all educational institutes within the impacted areas. No district-wide orders have been issued, as the law and order situation remains stable in other areas,” Itankar clarified.

Some schools opted to close their doors as a precautionary measure. One such school, nearly 10km away from the epicentre of the unrest, decided to shut down for the day. The principal explained, “Many of our students come from the impacted area, and we felt it was best to close as a precaution.”

District Education Officer Rohini Kumbhar added that school principals had the autonomy to declare holidays if they deemed the local situation unsafe. “Schools are empowered to make such decisions based on the safety and well-being of their students,” Kumbhar said.

School bus operators suspend services for student safety

School bus operators also took precautionary measures, with many deciding not to operate within city limits. School Bus Owners Association member Samar Jog stated that while no official order was issued, around 750 buses stayed off roads, while some in rural areas continued services. “We left the decision of route closures to individual members. However, the majority decided not to operate today. Out of approximately 1,200 buses in the district, with 750 operating within the city limits, it is likely that buses in rural areas will still run.”

