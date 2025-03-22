Nagpur violence: Devendra Fadnavis gives ‘bulldozer’ action warning, vows to recover damage cost from rioters

Advertisement



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that any failure to pay the cost would result in the seizure of assets.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the cost of public property damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters.

Fadnavis said that assets would be seized if the cost was not paid, and he warned of “bulldozer” action.

“Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying.

Clashes broke out in central Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a “chadar” with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

104 arrests made so far: Fadnavis

Fadnavis on Saturday said that 104 people have been arrested for rioting based on CCTV footage. He added that more people will be arrested.

“Police action will be taken against those who are involved in the riots or are helping the rioters,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI. “Those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused. 68 social media posts have been identified and deleted so far…”

