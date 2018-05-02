Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Mar 8th, 2021

    Video: VICCO cosmetics laboratory engulfed in flames

    Nagpur: A thick blanket smoke along with mighty flames emanated from MIDC Hingna’s VICCO laboratory, following a major fire incident reported on Sunday night. Ground plus two storied structure has been collapsed due to heat. The sun of 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service to contain the flames, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake.

    Speaking with Nagpur Today, CFO, Rajendra Uchake said, the Fire Department received a call at around 10.45 pm, following which 6 water tankers from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), two from MIDC, and one each from Wadi Municipal Council and Kamleshwar were rushed to the spot.

    Despite the hardcore efforts, the fire officials are yet to bring fire under control as there’s tremendous of wax and alcohol stored in the factory. Exact reason behind the fire and material loss could not be figured out at the given time, the CFO mentioned.

