Nagpur vendor’s spicy deal: Lifetime Pani Puri for ₹99,000 sets city abuzz!!

Nagpur: The Nagpur city, known for its love of street food, a pani puri vendor has come up with an irresistible offer that has taken social media by storm — pay ₹99,000 once and enjoy pani puri for a lifetime!

According to a report in a local Marathi daily, Vijay Mewalal Gupta, a street vendor near Amarjyoti Palace at Rahate Colony Chowk on Wardha Road, sets up his stall every evening at 6 pm. His pani puri has already won the hearts of many, especially college students and food lovers. However, it is his unusual discount schemes that have made him the talk of the town.

Viral sensation on social media

Gupta’s offer has created a buzz online, with videos of his stall going viral. One Nagpur resident has already availed the ₹99,000 lifetime pani puri offer, which Gupta claims has been documented on a legal stamp paper.

Here are some of his eye-catching deals:

• Lifetime pani puri for ₹99,000

• Unlimited pani puri for Ladki Bahin at just ₹60

• Special pani puri platter for ₹195

• Pay ₹5,000 annually and get pani puri worth ₹10,000

• Buy pani puri for ₹151 and stand a chance to win prizes worth ₹21,000

The idea behind the unique offer

Hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta is a third-generation pani puri vendor in Nagpur. Inspired by corporate discount schemes and gold loan plans, he decided to introduce similar offers for his customers.

“People love our pani puri, and thanks to social media, our customer base has grown significantly. My wife Pratibha and staff member Govind are helping me manage the increasing demand,” said Gupta.

With this creative marketing strategy, Gupta has not only drawn huge crowds to his stall but has also set a new benchmark for street food vendors in Nagpur. Food lovers are now flocking to see if this “lifetime pani puri” deal is truly worth the hype!