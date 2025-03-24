Nagpur unrest: After Fahim Khan, house of Yusuf Sheikh also demolished

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has now shifted into action mode following the recent violence in Nagpur. After bulldozing the house of mastermind Faheem Khan, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) anti-encroachment squad also demolished the illegal construction of Yusuf Sheikh, another accused in the riots.

This action comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signalled a strict crackdown on rioters. On Monday, NMC demolished Faheem Khan’s illegally built house. Khan is allegedly the mastermind behind the communal violence that erupted in Nagpur’s Mahal, Hansapuri, and Bhaldarpura areas.

Faheem Khan is the Nagpur city president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). He had reportedly built an illegal structure on Plot No. 61/A in Sanjay Bagh Colony, Yashodhara Nagar. Earlier, NMC had issued a notice in the name of Mahirunissa Shamim Khan, with a copy delivered to Faheem Khan’s residence. The notice instructed him and his family to demolish the illegal construction within a week, warning that failure to comply would lead to action by the Municipal Corporation’s bulldozer squad.

On Monday a Municipal Corporation team reached the house of Fahim Khan and razed unauthorised sections of a property belonging to him. The demolition occurred after he did not comply with orders to remove the unlawful construction.

The violence in the city erupted on March 17 evening after “rumours” spread that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.

“My Government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly,” said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry.

