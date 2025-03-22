Nagpur unrest: 62 vehicles, one house damaged, compensation amount declared

Those whose vehicles were completely damaged will receive ₹50,000 as compensation and vehicles that sustained minor damage, a compensation amount of ₹10,000 has been set

Nagpur: Following the riots in Nagpur on March 17, the State Government has initiated the assessment (panchnama) and compensation process. According to the assessment report, a total of 62 vehicles were damaged in the riots, including 36 cars, 22 two-wheelers, 2 cranes, and 2 three-wheelers. Additionally, one house sustained damage.

Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister and Nagpur’s Guardian Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, had ordered the initiation of the assessment process, following which the Nagpur District Collector implemented it.

Who will receive compensation and how much?

The district administration in Nagpur has also started the compensation distribution process. Those whose vehicles were completely damaged will receive ₹50,000 as compensation. For vehicles that sustained minor damage, a compensation amount of ₹10,000 has been set. However, individuals who have already claimed insurance benefits will not be eligible for compensation. The assessment process for damaged properties has also begun. Administrative officials are visiting homes to evaluate losses and maintain detailed records.

So far, a total of 105 people have been arrested in connection with the Nagpur violence. According to the police, 10 minors have also been taken into custody for their involvement. During the riots, 33 police personnel, including three DCP-level officers, sustained injuries. The police have filed a case against the main accused, Faheem Khan, head of the city unit of the Minority Democratic Party, and five others under charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media.

