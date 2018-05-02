Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion

Nagpur: Adding up to the increasing extortion crimes in Nagpur, yet another case of extortion has been registered against notorious goon Balya Mane and his accomplices, who had threatened and attacked a travel agent.

Ganeshpeth police have registered a case against the criminal and his gang members for extortion of Rs 5000 along with related acts of crime.

Police sources said complainant Nitin Natthuji Nagrale (42), a resident of Modern Mill Chawl, was seating in his Sai Tours and Travels office on December 10. Accused Balya Mane and his accomplices barged into the office.

Nagrale reportedly reverted back by saying that he do not know Balya Mane, after which the goons got furious and attacked him. They threatened him for hafta and left the place after getting Rs 5,000/- in cash from him.

On the basis of complaint given by Nagrale, Ganeshpeth Police have registered the case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 294, 506 (2), 323, 384 and 386 of IPC and Section 7 of CRPC