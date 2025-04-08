Two Arrested for Assault and Gun Threat at Kamal Bar, Country-Made Pistol Seized

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a swift and bold operation, Pachpaoli Police have arrested two individuals for assaulting a man and threatening him at gunpoint with a country-made pistol. The incident, which occurred at Kamal Bar and Restaurant near Indora Chowk, created a tense atmosphere in the locality.

According to reports, on the night of April 6, 2025, around 12:45 AM, Sangharatna Milind Bhoyar (31), a resident of Ambedkar Marg, Pachpaoli, visited Kamal Bar. There, due to a previous dispute, he was verbally abused and forcibly taken to a back room by the accused—Pritpalsingh Surjitsingh Samalok (48) and bar owner Gagandeep Singh Harvindersingh Talwar (30), both residents of Baba Buddhaji Nagar, Pachpaoli.

Inside the room, the complainant was brutally beaten, and during the assault, accused Samalok allegedly threatened him with a country-made pistol, putting his life in danger.

A case has been registered at Pachpaoli Police Station under IPC Sections 296, 115, 351(3), 3(5) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act. Based on the investigation, both accused were arrested, and the pistol used in the crime—along with its magazine, valued at approximately ₹25,000—was seized.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahek Swami (Zone 3) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta Khade (Lakadganj Division). The arrest team included Senior PI Baburao Raut, PSI Rajendra Jadhav, Constables Dnyaneshwar Bhoge, Imran Shaikh, Anand Singh, Amol Thakre, Gagan Yadav, and Santosh Shendre.

The prompt and effective action taken by the Pachpaoli Police has been widely appreciated.

