Nagpur turns saffron as city celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with fervour

Nagpur: The streets and mohallas of Nagpur were bathed in saffron hues, resonating with the thunderous chants of “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” as the city came together to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The air was filled with the electrifying beats of dhol-tasha, setting the rhythm for the grand processions that captivated onlookers.

A major event, organized by the administration, took place at the Shivaji statue near Gandhi Gate in Mahal, where citizens, dignitaries, and officials paid rich tributes to the great Maratha warrior. Similar celebrations unfolded across the city, with processions, cultural performances, and patriotic speeches marking the occasion.

Waving saffron flags and dressed in traditional attire, devotees and history enthusiasts took to the streets, honouring Shivaji Maharaj’s valour, wisdom, and vision of an ideal state. The atmosphere was one of pride and reverence, as Nagpurians reaffirmed their admiration for the warrior king who remains an eternal symbol of courage and good governance.