Nagpur tuition teacher assaults 6-year-old girl over her refusal to run an errand

Nagpur: A week after the horrifying incident of minor’s rape jolted Rambagh area, yet another odious incident involving minor girl came to fore in the same vicinity. A tuition teacher has allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl over latter’s refusal to fetch some grocery from the nearby shop, police said.

Immamwada Police have booked the accused tuition teacher, Vina Ratan Salwankar, a resident of a resident of Rambagh Colony in this connection.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, girl’s mother said that the rape incident of a minor last week has already raised anxiety of the parents here, thus we had instructed our daughter to avoid going out if we guys are not there.

“We had started to send her to Vina Salwankar’s coaching classes since this month, as it was near to our house. However, we were unaware of the fact that Vina used to ask kids to run an errand for her. Similar incident occurred on March 26. At around 11 am, Vina had asked our daughter to fetch some snacks from local shop. However, as she was instructed to avoid going out, she refused. Irked over which, Vina assaulted her. Following the incident our daughter came to us crying and narrated her ordeal,” said the mother of the victim girl.

“Our girl is now saying no to attend tuition. In fact, she’s also terrified of going to school, and says she won’t go anywhere unless we guys are not there for her,” victim’s mother laments. “Vina Salwankar should be punished for her inhuman behaviour,” she added.

The incident has drawn tremendous criticism from the local parents. Girl’s parents want to shut Vina Salwankar’s tuition classes from the neighbourhood to ensure safety of other children.