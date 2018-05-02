Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits

Nagpur: Highlighting various difficulties being faced by the transporters, the Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union recently urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to give relaxation in taxes, permits fees, insurance costs and waiver of interest on loan and extension of time for repayment of monthly installments.

Shailendra Mishra, President of Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union, said that the circumstances prevailing for the last one year have brought them to their knees. “With fixed outflows and uncertain income, we are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. Considering our worsening financial conditions and looming uncertainties ahead, we demand immediate waiver of taxes, permits, insurance and fitness costs along with interest-free extension of installments. The lockdown-like environment for most part of the past year has made a dent in the economic activities,” he said adding that industries and factories have been forced to operate minimally due to the lack of availability of labour and material, thereby diminishing the production of goods.

Inadequate supply, weak demand, lukewarm conditions and rising COVID-19 cases have

hindered the movement of material, as a result of which majority of the transportation vehicles are lying idle. However, they have to meet the maintenance expenses, driver’s wages, insurance costs, finance costs, etc., although hardly any revenue is being generated. Adding to their woes, auto spare shops have been shut down rendering the transpoters unable to avail servicing and repair of the vehicles.

The nominal relief measures provided by the Government have proved to be futile as the costs of operating with such restrictions are drastically higher than the gains.

“A complete lockdown with all the necessary waivers would be less burdensome than the current irregular lockdown at different intervals which are bleeding our finances,” the union told the ministers in a letter sent to them.

Apart from this, Mishra said that there is a tremendous hike in fuel prices that is also one of the reasons why the business has been worst affected.

“As we all are aware that the second wave of COVID-19 is very serious as compared to the first wave. Almost every alternate person from our family was infected, which simultaneously leads to heavy medical expenses. There are many more reasons which affected our business. Under these circumstances it would be in the interest of justice to consider the request for waiver of interest from March 2020 till the lockdown is completely lifted. “Keeping all the issues in mind, we beseech you to show us some basic empathy and urgently meet our demands,” said Mishra.



