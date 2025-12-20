RTI Exposes Traffic Enforcement Bias in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding traffic challans issued by the Nagpur Traffic Police during the calendar year 2024 has revealed a significant disparity in enforcement across different vehicle categories. The figures show that two-wheelers and private cars faced the bulk of penal action, while auto-rickshaws and private buses were issued comparatively fewer challans.

According to information provided by the traffic department, a total of 10,22,903 challans were issued between January and December 2024.

A vehicle-wise breakup indicates that two-wheelers alone accounted for a staggering 11,37,868 challans, followed by private cars with 69,492 challans. In contrast, auto-rickshaws were issued 41,121 challans, while private buses faced action in only 1,816 cases.

Among other vehicle categories, three-wheeler tempos recorded 4,137 challans, four-wheeler tempos 8,386, taxis 2,315, school buses 34,608, trucks 1,916, tractors 1,229, and heavy vehicles just 9 challans, as per the RTI data.

Nature of Offences

Looking at the type of violations, not wearing a helmet topped the list with 8,92,803 cases. This was followed by triple-seat riding (31,516 cases), overspeeding (22,246), wrong-side driving (8,172), mobile phone use while driving (9,255), driving without a licence (5,277), and other violations totaling 46,353 cases.

Questions Over Action Against Private Buses

Despite frequent complaints of private buses picking up and dropping passengers at major junctions, jumping signals, and violating traffic norms on busy city roads, the low number of challans issued against them has raised serious questions about the fairness of enforcement.

Notably, strict orders regarding private buses were issued on August 20, 2025, yet allegations persist that these directives are not being effectively implemented on the ground.

The RTI-revealed data has triggered strong reactions from citizens, who allege uneven and selective enforcement of traffic rules in Nagpur, calling for greater transparency and uniform action across all vehicle categories.

