Nagpur Traders Organize Tribute and Protest Meeting Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nagpur : Today, Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM, a tribute and protest meeting was organized near the Gandhi Statue at Central Avenue, Nagpur, by all the trader associations of Nagpur. The event was held to pay homage to the innocent victims who lost their lives in the heinous and inhumane terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam and to strongly condemn the brutal incident.

A large number of traders and citizens participated in the gathering. All attendees observed a two-minute silence to honor the martyrs and departed souls. Together, they pledged to raise their voices against terrorism and uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

Representatives and members from various associations were present in large numbers, including the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Nagpur Chamber of Commerce, The Wholesale Cloth and Yarn Merchants Association, Navyuvak Sarafa Association, Nagpur Sarafa Association, The Stainless Steel Merchants Association, The Hardware Dealers Association, The Jagannath Road Merchants Association, The Nagpur Wholesale Readymade Garments and Hosiery Welfare Association, The Stone Merchants Association, Ghas Bazar Association, Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha, along with several other business groups.

Speakers at the event emphasized that terrorism is the greatest threat to humanity and urged the government to take the strictest possible action against terrorism and implement effective measures for the protection of innocent civilians.

The meeting concluded with resounding chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” filling the atmosphere with a strong sense of patriotism.

