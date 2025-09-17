Nagpur Trader Firing Case: Crime Branch Arrests 4, Seizes ₹21 Lakh Loot

Nagpur: The Crime Branch has cracked the recent shooting and robbery case involving a grain trader in Jaripatka police station limits, arresting four accused within just a few days. Along with the arrests, police seized property worth ₹21.11 lakh, including two cars, three two-wheelers, a country-made Mauser pistol, live cartridges, mobile phones, and cash.

How the Incident Happened

On September 10, around 7:30 pm, trader Rajiv Rupchand Dipani (47) was returning home on his Activa scooter when two armed robbers on a black motorcycle intercepted him. One of the assailants fired three rounds from a Mauser pistol, injuring Dipani, before snatching a cash-filled airbag and fleeing the scene.

Swift Police Investigation

Following Police Commissioner Ravindrakumar Singal’s orders, seven special teams of the Crime Branch were formed. Based on technical inputs and secret intelligence, police learned the gang had fled outside the state. However, once they returned to Nagpur, a trap was laid, leading to their arrest.

Arrested Accused

Simarjitsingh Santasingh Sandhu (40), Punjab

Sheikh Hussein alias Javed Sheikh (37), Nagpur

Abdul Naved Abdul Javed (33), Nagpur

Syed Zishan Syed Rehman (32), Nagpur

Police revealed that at least six more accomplices were involved in the crime.

A Pre-Planned Robbery

Investigations found that the accused had been tracking the trader’s movements and carefully plotted the robbery. They used stolen vehicles for the operation. After the crime, the looted money was divided among them, and the gang fled the city.

Police Teamwork

The operation was led by PI Kamlakar Gaddime with team members Anil Takmande, Sandeep Bua, Nitin Bulpaar, Navnath Devkate, Madhukar Kathoke, and Vivek Shingre playing key roles. Further investigation has been handed over to Jaripatka Police Station.