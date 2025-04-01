Nagpur Today Sting Operation: ‘Fake’ School Accreditations to be Revoked, Education Officer Ulhas Nard Issues Warning

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that students who do not attend regular classes will not be allowed to sit for the Class 12 board exams. However, a recent sting operation by Nagpur Today has uncovered that some schools in Nagpur are blatantly ignoring CBSE rules.

Nagpur Today conducted a sting operation in collaboration with top coaching institutes, exposing several ‘dummy’ schools operating in the city. In response, Ulhas Nard, the Deputy Director of Education in Nagpur, has warned that if these schools fail to comply with CBSE regulations, their accreditations will be revoked.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Ulhas Nard’s Statement:

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Nard emphasized, “If schools do not follow the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), we will take action to revoke their accreditation. CBSE has clearly stated that students must have regular attendance in class in order to appear for the 12th board exams. Additionally, strict action will be taken against ‘dummy’ schools that facilitate absenteeism and register students for the exams despite their lack of attendance.”

Nard further added that from the 2025-26 academic year, students will be required to maintain a minimum of 75% attendance in class to be eligible for board exams.

Coaching Centers’ Link to ‘Dummy’ Schools:

Several coaching hubs have emerged in Nagpur, where students primarily prepare for entrance exams like JEE and NEET. To attract students and parents, these coaching centers often have ties with ‘dummy’ schools. During the sting operation, members of coaching institutes like Aakash Institute revealed the names of several such schools operating in the city. Among them were Central School, St. Xavier’s School, Delhi Public School (Lawa), Dinanath School, and Sancheti School, all of which were reportedly tied up with Aakash Institute.

Similarly, members of the well-known Allen Coaching Institute provided a list of schools they were associated with, including Centre Point’s three branches, Sancheti School, School of Scholars’ four branches, and St. Paul’s School.

This revelation has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the education system in Nagpur, and authorities have vowed to take strict action against schools and coaching centers involved in such malpractice.

Advertisement