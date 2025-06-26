‘Nagpur Today’ Impact: MRIDC Acts on Traffic Chaos

Advertisement



Nagpur – Ongoing flyover construction in the Satranjipura and Dahi Bazaar areas, overseen by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC), has been causing severe traffic congestion for several months. The situation had become increasingly chaotic, with commuters and local residents grappling with daily traffic jams and a growing number of accidents.

Due to the construction work taking place in the middle of the road, traffic flow had been severely disrupted, escalating the risk of mishaps and causing major inconvenience to daily commuters.

Gold Rate 26 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,400 /- Gold 22 KT 90,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

‘Nagpur Today’ highlighted the issue and brought the voices of distressed citizens to light. Responding to this media coverage, MRIDC promptly began installing barricades along the roadside in an effort to streamline vehicle movement and improve road safety.

Local residents have welcomed this prompt action following ‘Nagpur Today’s’ report and expressed hope that the remaining construction work will be completed smoothly and on time.