Nagpur Today Exclusive: Adani Foundation to Invest Nearly ₹1800 Crore in DMIHER’s Global Centre of Excellence, Say Sources

Advertisement



Nagpur. In what could be one of the largest private investments in healthcare education in India, Nagpur Today has exclusively learned from reliable sources that the Adani Foundation is set to invest close to ₹1800 crore in Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER).

According to insider information, the deal—though officially unannounced in terms of value—is aimed at transforming DMIHER into a Global Centre of Excellence in affordable healthcare education, clinical research, and community service.

Gold Rate 26 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,400 /- Gold 22 KT 90,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The collaboration, inspired by Chancellor Shri Dattaji Meghe’s vision of “Transforming Lives Through Well Being,” is expected to significantly expand DMIHER’s academic reach and infrastructural capabilities. Sources indicate that the entire funding will be led by the Adani Foundation, marking a massive commitment toward nation-building through strategic CSR in healthcare and education.

While the official press release highlighted the intent and scope of the collaboration, the estimated ₹1800 crore deal size has come to light only through Nagpur Today’s exclusive investigation.

The planned Centre of Excellence will integrate cutting-edge medical education with innovative healthcare delivery models—serving both urban and rural populations, and aligning with India’s goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

This landmark initiative places DMIHER among the top-tier institutions receiving large-scale philanthropic backing, and reinforces Adani Foundation’s expanding footprint in transformative healthcare and education projects across the country.