Nagpur to Shine in Pink Lights

NMC and Rotary Club Launch Mega Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign; City Landmarks to be Illuminated

Nagpur, October 14: Coinciding with its Amrut Mahotsav year, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Rotary Club of Nagpur North have jointly launched a massive public awareness campaign for Global Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

As part of this mega initiative, various key locations and prominent squares across the city will be illuminated in a distinctive pink colour from Wednesday, October 15, to October 17.

October 16th is annually observed as World Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This special three-day program has been organized to mark this occasion and focus public attention on the critical issue of women’s health.

Under the directives of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women. As a central visual element of this effort, the NMC’s Electrical Department will install pink lighting at major locations city-wide.

Key Landmarks to be Illuminated in Pink:

A total of twelve main squares and important infrastructure points will be adorned with pink light, including:

*NMC Headquarters Building (Civil Lines)

* Sitabuldi Variety Square

* Sadar Flyover

* Sakkardara Flyover

* Shankar Nagar Garden

* Dharampeth Zone Office

* Ram Jhula Flyover

* Ajni Metro Station

* Airport Metro Station

* Vandaniya Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Hanuman Nagar Zone Office

* Ambedkar Udyan (Park), and several other various locations.

Through this city-wide initiative, the NMC will also display informational messages regarding breast cancer. The NMC Administration and Rotarian Vinay Dara, President of the Rotary Club of Nagpur North, have jointly appealed to the citizens of Nagpur.

“We urge citizens to wholeheartedly support this crucial cause. On October 16th, we appeal to everyone to wear pink clothes, illuminate their homes and workplaces in pink light, and actively share awareness messages to make this a successful community-driven awareness drive,” stated Rotarian Vinay Dara.