Published On : Mon, Nov 18th, 2019

Nagpur to host 49th annual national conference of Endocrine society of India

Nagpur: “Maha Endocrine Society, Maharashtra” would be hosting the 49th annual national conference of Endocrine society of India “ESICON-2019” scheduled from November 22 to November 24, 2019 at Hotel Le-Meredien.

The event which is being looked upon as ‘Scientific Feast’, where all endocrinologists would be sharing knowledge, experience and cases to create a pool of knowledge for all participants, informed Dr Pramod Gandhi, Organizing Secretary, ESICON-2019 on Monday while addressing the press conference at city based hotel. Dr Sunil Ambulkar, Organizing co-chairman, Dr Shailesh Pitale, Organizing co-secretary, Dr Jayashree Shembalkar, Dr Sanjay Naidu, Joint Secretaries and others were present on this occasion.

Besides 600-700 Endocrine Society members, around 80-100 international faculties and delegates will be participating the three days conference, added Dr Gandhi.

Though, the inauguration ceremony has organized on the second day of the conference, as per the chief guests timing.

Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the three days conference on Saturday at 5 pm. Ajay Sancheti, former MP and Dr Vikas Mahatme, Rajya Sabha MP will be the guest of honor on this occasion.

