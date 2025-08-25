Nagpur to Get Relief from Ring Road Waterlogging with New Underground Drainage System

Nagpur: The persistent problem of waterlogging on the Inner Ring Road between Swablambi Nagar and Padole Chowk during the monsoon is finally set to be resolved. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to implement an underground box drainage system that will divert accumulated rainwater directly into the Shastrinagar nullah. On Monday, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Choudhary inspected the site and instructed officials to start the work immediately and complete it on priority.

Solution to a Long-Standing Issue

Every year, the stretch from Radhe Mangal Karyalay in Swablambi Nagar to Padole Hospital Chowk would turn into a virtual lake during the rainy season. With water rising up to knee-level, motorists faced severe inconvenience, while nearby petrol pumps and houses often saw water entering their premises. Citizens had been demanding a permanent solution for years, and the civic body has now taken a concrete step.

1.5 km Underground Drainage Line

As per the new plan, a 1.5-km-long underground drainage line will be laid from the blockage point to the Shastrinagar nullah. For this, existing drainage lines, telephone cables, and power lines will have to be shifted.

Commissioner’s Directions

During the inspection, Dr. Choudhary reviewed the works of the water supply, drainage, and telecommunication departments. He instructed officials to begin work without delay, complete it within the stipulated timeframe, and ensure that residents are not inconvenienced during execution.