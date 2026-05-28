Nagpur to Get 6,000 MW Green Power from Gujarat

Nagpur: Clean energy generated in Gujarat’s massive Khavda renewable energy park will soon power Nagpur through one of India’s biggest High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission corridors. The ambitious project, estimated at nearly ₹24,819 crore, aims to transmit 6,000 megawatts of green electricity directly from Gujarat to Nagpur.

As part of the project, a nearly 1,200-kilometre-long high-voltage transmission line will be laid between Khavda in Gujarat and Nagpur in Maharashtra. The mega infrastructure initiative is being jointly developed by Hitachi Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. The project is targeted for completion by 2029.

Nagpur to Connect with the World’s Largest Renewable Energy Park

Khavda, located in Gujarat’s Kutch district, is emerging as the site of the world’s largest renewable energy park. Spread across nearly 72,600 hectares – reportedly three times the size of Singapore – the region is witnessing massive solar and wind power development.

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The electricity generated at Khavda will be transmitted to Nagpur using advanced HVDC technology, which allows long-distance power transfer with minimal energy loss. Under the project, a major HVDC converter station will also be built in Nagpur. This station will help distribute clean electricity across Maharashtra and neighbouring states efficiently.

India’s First ‘Green Energy Power Highway’

The Khavda-Nagpur HVDC corridor is being described as India’s first “Green Energy Power Highway.” Experts believe the project could significantly strengthen Nagpur and the Vidarbha region’s access to stable and sustainable electricity in the coming years.

Industries such as automobile manufacturing, steel production, data centres, IT services and large-scale manufacturing are expected to benefit from the improved power infrastructure. The project is also expected to reduce dependence on coal-based electricity, helping lower pollution levels and support India’s broader green energy goals.

Officials associated with the project say the use of HVDC technology will ensure efficient transmission of renewable energy over long distances while maintaining grid stability – a major step forward for India’s clean energy mission.

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