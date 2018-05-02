Nagpur to get 4 new Majhi Metro stations soon after CRMS nod

Nagpur: Following clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), the city will have four new metro stations soon. After metro stations at Shankar Nagar and Rachna Ring Road junction, the CMRS has given his nod to Dharampeth College, Congress Nagar, Chhatrapati Square and Ujjwal Nagar metro stations.

The CRMS Janak Kumar Garg had carried out an inspection of these stations on March 26. Ujjwal Nagar, Chhatrapati Square and Congress Nagar stations are on the Orange Line while the Dharampeth College Station is situated on the Aqua Line.

Garg and his team had inspected various facilities for passengers in the station area. A review of security along with the facilities provided in the station area was given by officials of Maha Metro. During the inspection, CMRS officials inspected the AFC gate, emergency call point, emergency stop plunger in the platform area, elevators and escalators, facilities provided for passengers in the station area etc. They also had a look at toilets, drinking water system, baby care room, special toilet for the disabled, guide, notice board etc. In addition, the CMRS team inspected various safety equipment such as signalling equipment room, telecom equipment room, transformer, and other appliances.

As per Maha Metro officials, these stations will get operational within two weeks. “We are trying to start them as soon as possible so that more number of citizens can make best use of metro,” said Maha Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit.

At these stations, provision of entrance and exit has been made on north and south sides. The stations have three levels — ground, concourse, which has a ticket counter and station control room, and platform level.

Maha Metro has also been allocated Rs 188 crore by the state government for its on-going phase-1. Over 90% work of the first phase has been completed, said officials.



