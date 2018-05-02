Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021
    Nagpur teenage boxer Alfiya Pathan reaches semis in Youth World Boxing Championships at Poland

    Nagpur: Nagpur’s teenage boxer Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) and Poonam (57-kg) registered comprehensive victorries to make it to the semi-finals of their respective weight divisions in the World youth Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland on Sunday.

    Both Alfiya Pathan and Poonam won by an identical 5-0 margin to enter the medal round.

    In the 81 plus age category quarter-final, Alfiya Pathan ousted Reka Hoffman of Hungary quite easily to assure herself at least a bronze medal. Alfiya dominated the bout from the word go and did not give any chance whatsoever to the Hungarian opponent.

    RESULTS

    (Women) Quarter-finals: 57-kg: Poonam bt Nazerke Serik (Kaz) 5-0; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Reka Hoffman (Hun) 5-0.

    Pre-quarterfinals: 64-kg: Nisha Gurjar lost to Beatrise Rozentale (Lat) 4-1.

    (Men) Pre-quarterfinals: 60-kg: Akash Gorkha bt Jadier Herrera (Cub) 4-1; 64-kg: Ankit Narwal bt Oliwier Zamojski (Pol) 4-1; 75-kg: Manish bt Abdallah Alaarag (Jor) 5-0; 91-kg: Vishal Gupta bt Borna Loncaric (Cro) 5-0.


