Nagpur teen gang-raped, six arrested

Nagpur: A shocking case of gang-rape has emerged in Nagpur, where a 17-year-old girl, who left her home after being misled by a young man, was repeatedly sexually assaulted by multiple individuals in both Nagpur and Yavatmal. Six accused have been arrested by Hudkeshwar police, with further arrests anticipated.

The incident came to light when the minor, a resident of the Hudkeshwar police station area, returned home in a deteriorated state. Her family’s questioning led to the revelation of the horrific ordeal.

According to police sources, the victim, who recently passed her 12th-grade exams and was preparing for college admission, had been distressed for some days. On July 15, she left her home without informing her family. She had been in contact with a Nagpur-based youth for approximately a year via Instagram.

After leaving home, she contacted the youth, who invited her to meet him. He then took her to a room in the city, where he allegedly raped her under the guise of offering help.

The following day, fearing apprehension, the youth convinced the victim to accompany him to Yavatmal, where one of his friends was studying. Upon reaching Yavatmal, the initial accused feigned an errand, leaving the victim with his friend, who then forcibly raped her. Subsequently, four more youths were called, and they also took turns sexually assaulting the victim, continuously threatening her with public humiliation.

As word spread among the youths’ friends, more demands for sexual acts were made. On the third day, she was taken to a field where four other youths assaulted her. The exploitation continued for four consecutive days.

The accused eventually brought the victim back to Nagpur and abandoned her. By this time, her condition had severely worsened. Upon reaching home, her family questioned her and immediately sought medical attention. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the Hudkeshwar police.

Based on the medical report and the victim’s statement, Hudkeshwar police registered a case under sections of gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have arrested two youths from Nagpur and four from Yavatmal. All arrested individuals were presented in court and have been remanded to police custody until July 24.

Hudkeshwar Police Station In-charge, Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, stated that four additional accused are yet to be apprehended in connection with the case.