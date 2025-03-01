Nagpur Taxi Drivers Protest: No AC Services in Summer Without Fair Fare Revision

Nagpur: App-based taxi drivers in Nagpur have said that they will not provide air-conditioned services during the summer unless aggregator companies revise the fare structure to accommodate rising fuel and maintenance costs.

The drivers submitted a memorandum to district collector Vipin Itankar (who is also Regional Transport Authority chairman) and transport officials, demanding fair fares and insurance coverage. They warned that if disputes arise between passengers and drivers over AC services, the responsibility will lie with the administration and aggregator companies. Drivers pointed out that passengers pay full fare displayed on their screens, yet drivers receive ₹7 less per kilometre than autorickshaw operators.

While autorickshaw fares range between ₹16-₹18 per km, taxi drivers receive only ₹9-11 per km. The drivers demanded that all cab operators must receive insurance coverage as per aggregator licence regulations so that their families can benefit from it.