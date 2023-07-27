Nagpur Suffers Devastation as Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Flooding

Nagpur: In the early hours of Thursday, Nagpur experienced heavy rainfall, causing streets, houses, and underbridges to be submerged in water. Low-lying areas were particularly affected, with residents waking up to flooded surroundings. The intensity of the rain led to traffic disruptions in various parts of the city.

During the thunderstorm that lasted for hours, Nagpur witnessed an unusual amount of lightning, making it an exceptional event in recent times.

The heavy downpour lasted for approximately an hour, starting from midnight and continuing until 3 am, resulting in extensive flooding across many areas of the city. Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s fire and emergency services department reported that rainwater entered numerous houses in the north, east, south, and west areas of Nagpur, causing waterlogging in the streets.

Thankfully, there were no reports of casualties or house collapses, according to the fire officials. However, several locations, including Narendra Nagar railway underbridge and the airport road, were submerged in waist-deep water.

Throughout the morning, there were complaints about water accumulation in basements, further exacerbating the situation. To address the issue, the fire department personnel initiated a dewatering drive in various areas of the city.

Notably, the firemen not only cleared choked stormwater networks but also used electric pumps to dewater submerged houses in places like Padole Nagar and Omkar Nagar, as reported by the spokesperson of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

