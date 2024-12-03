Nagpur: Sudden Brake Triggers Multi-Car Pile-Up on Sitabuldi Flyover Tuesday Morning

Advertisement





Nagpur: Chaos unfolded on the Sitabuldi flyover Tuesday morning when a car abruptly applied an emergency brake, leading to a series of rear-end collisions involving multiple vehicles. The incident, which occurred during the busy morning rush, has left commuters shaken.

Witnesses reported that the car’s sudden halt in the middle of the road left trailing vehicles with no time to react, resulting in a chain-reaction crash. Police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and restore order.

Details on casualties or damages are yet to be confirmed, and authorities are investigating the cause of the abrupt stop. Traffic disruptions have been reported, and commuters are advised to take alternate routes. More information will follow as the story develops.

