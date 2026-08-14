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Nagpur: The Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad has solved the theft of a Jupiter moped from the parking area of a nursing college in Nagpur’s MIDC police station limits. Acting on a tip-off and using technical investigation and CCTV footage, police detained a 19-year-old suspect and recovered the stolen vehicle.

The incident took place near Shalini Tai Meghe Nursing College at Wanadongri Stop, where a Jupiter moped was reported stolen from the college parking area. A complaint was subsequently registered at the MIDC Police Station under relevant sections of the law.

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During the investigation, the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad received confidential information about the suspected involvement of a youth. Police also examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and used technical inputs to trace the suspect.

Based on the investigation, police detained 19-year-old Anurag Dhabarde. During questioning, the stolen Jupiter moped was recovered from his possession.

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The accused and the recovered vehicle were handed over to the MIDC Police for further legal proceedings. Police are now questioning the suspect to determine whether he was involved in any other vehicle theft cases.

SEO Title: Nagpur: Stolen Jupiter Recovered, 19-Year-Old Held

Meta Description: Nagpur police recovered a Jupiter stolen from a nursing college parking area and detained a 19-year-old suspect after CCTV and technical investigation.

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