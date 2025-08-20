Nagpur Smart City Brings Maharashtra’s First Robotic Mechanical Parking for Two-Wheelers and Four-Wheeler.

Nagpur: Nagpur Smart City has taken a remarkable step towards solving the growing parking challenges in the congested Itwari Bazaar area. A state-of-the-art Robotic Mechanical Parking System has been launched, offering space for 25 cars and 150 two-wheelers. This work has been completed under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Choudhari and CEO of Nagpur Smart City Smt Vasumana Pant.

In this modern facility, you simply need to park your vehicle at the ground level, and the system will automatically place it in a secure slot through robotic technology. This ensures safe, quick, and hassle-free parking for all users, informs Shri Rajesh Dufare, GM (Mobility) of Nagpur Smart City.

The facility also offers:

* Optimized parking fees for affordable use.

* Monthly passes for regular commuters.

* Additional amenities such as a public toilet and cafeteria for public convenience.

Most importantly, this project proudly introduces Maharashtra’s first robotic mechanical parking system for two-wheelers, developed under the **Nagpur Smart City initiative.

This innovative facility is expected to reduce congestion, save time, and improve the overall urban mobility experience in one of Nagpur’s busiest marketplaces.