Nagpur Sizzles at 44.2°C; ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued Till April 25!

Nagpur, India – The city of Nagpur is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with scorching temperatures making daily life increasingly difficult. On Tuesday, April 22, the mercury soared to 44.2°C, which is 3°C above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A yellow alert has been issued for Nagpur, warning residents to brace for continued heatwave conditions till April 25. So far in April, temperatures have crossed the 44°C mark on three occasions, with the season’s highest recorded at 44.7°C on April 19. On April 20 and April 22, temperatures were recorded at 44°C and 44.2°C respectively.

This marks the third time in just five days that temperatures have breached the 44°C threshold, prompting concerns over rising cases of heatstroke and related health risks. With no active moisture system in place, the heat feels even more severe.

The IMD has forecast that temperatures are likely to remain between 44°C and 45°C through the week. Authorities and health experts are urging citizens to take precautions:

Avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM

Stay well-hydrated

Use protective measures against the sun

Residents are advised to remain indoors during peak hours and follow safety guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses.

