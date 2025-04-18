Nagpur Shock: Youth Abducted Near Jain Temple in Ramdaspeth

Advertisement



Nagpur – A shocking incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, near the rear side of a Jain temple. A young man riding a two-wheeler was allegedly abducted by a group of unidentified men.

According to reports, the man was stopped, brutally assaulted, and then forcibly pushed into a car and taken away. The incident happened in the presence of a few bystanders, who raised an alarm, creating brief chaos in the area.

Eyewitnesses claim that the abductors arrived in a four-wheeler, attacked the youth, dragged him into the vehicle, and fled the scene.

Local police reached the spot shortly after and have launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the accused using CCTV footage from the area. The motive behind the abduction is still unclear, and police are continuing their probe.

This incident has created a sense of fear among local residents, who are now demanding a swift investigation and arrest of the accused by the police authorities.

