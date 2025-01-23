Nagpur shaken: Two murders rock Sakkardara, Wathoda areas

Advertisement













Nagpur: The crime graph in Nagpur, the Second Capital of Maharashtra, continues to rise, leaving citizens alarmed. In a shocking development, two brutal murders occurred in the city on the night of January 22-23, jolting the residents of Sakkardara and Wathoda areas to their core.

The first incident took place around midnight in the jurisdiction of Sakkardara Police Station. A group of six to seven individuals brutally murdered a man by smashing him with stones. The deceased has been identified as Amol Pancham Bahadure (42), a resident of Bhosale Nagar slums, Bhandewadi.

Upon receiving the information, Sakkardara police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. The notorious gangster Dinesh Gayki has been arrested in connection with the case, while other accused, including Pravin Dhinge, Shubham Hatwar, and Pratik Gathe, remain at large. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding culprits. During the attack, the accused also vandalized the deceased Amol’s Kia car.

The initial investigation suggests that a dispute over land near a quarry in Chimnazari led to the murder. Further investigations are underway by the Sakkardara Police.

Second murder

The second murder occurred around 10 pm in the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station. In Bhandewadi’s Gond Mohalla area, a group of seven to eight individuals attacked and killed a young man using sharp-edged weapons. The victim has been identified as Amol Wanjari (31).

In this case, Wathoda police swiftly arrested all the accused. Preliminary inquiries reveal that the murder stemmed from an old rivalry. The police have begun a detailed investigation to uncover more details.

These back-to-back gruesome murders have raised serious concerns about law and order in Nagpur, leaving the citizens questioning their safety.