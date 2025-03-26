Nagpur Shaken by Broad Daylight Murder in Jatarodi Area

Advertisement



Nagpur: A gruesome murder in the Jatarodi area under the jurisdiction of Imamwada Police Station on Wednesday has left the city in shock. The victim, 60-year-old Naresh Walde, was brutally stabbed to death by 26-year-old Nana Meshram in what appears to be a crime fueled by love, grief, and vengeance.

A Deadly Tale of Love, Loss, and Revenge

According to sources, Nana Meshram was deeply in love with a young woman who tragically ended her life by hanging herself nearly three to four years ago. The deceased woman was reportedly the daughter of Naresh Walde. Her untimely death pushed Nana into a deep emotional turmoil, gradually fostering resentment towards Walde. Over time, this resentment turned into an uncontrollable rage, culminating in the horrifying murder.

Panic Spreads in the Area

News of the shocking crime spread like wildfire, sending waves of fear and anger across the Jatordi locality. The gruesome nature of the incident left residents in a state of panic. Upon receiving information, the Imamwada police rushed to the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Accused on the Run, Police Launch Manhunt

Following the murder, the accused, Nana Meshram, fled the scene. A massive search operation has been launched by the police and crime branch teams to apprehend him. The case has sparked intense speculation—was this killing purely an act of revenge, or is there a deeper conspiracy behind it?

Police Investigating from Every Angle

Police are thoroughly investigating the case, exploring all possible angles. Only after the arrest of the accused will the true motive behind the crime be revealed. This spine-chilling murder has sent shockwaves across Nagpur, with the entire city keenly awaiting the next move by law enforcement.

