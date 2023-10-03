“Nagpur Sets the Stage for Fashion Excellence: Global India Model Hunt Season 3 – Welcoming Kids, Mr., Miss, and Mrs. Contenders in 2023.”

Nagpur: “Presented by Global Event Management, Nagpur’s premier fashion event organizer, and managed by Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd, the third season of the Mr. Miss & Mrs. Global India Model Hunt & Award took place on October 1, 2023, at the Naxatra Banquet in Nagpur. The event was graced by the presence of Bollywood actor Shahbaz Khan, who served as the celebrity guest of honor.

A total of 60 contestants from various states across the country participated in this prestigious event. Two days before the grand finale, the participants underwent intensive personality grooming and stage preparation sessions. Expert fashion choreographers, groomers, and mentors, including Mr. Shaan Mirza, Harsh Mirza, and Imran Khan, provided training in aesthetics, modeling, personality development, diet and fitness routines, and contest preparation.

The awards ceremony recognized 30 outstanding individuals from different categories such as social media influencers, social workers, choreographers, real estate professionals, makeup artists, and more. These exceptional performers were honored by Bollywood celebrity Shahbaz Khan.

The show was expertly directed by Mr. Feroz Alam, while Mrs. Naushin Khan served as the show’s curator, with support from Zain Siddiqui and Mrs. Anam Wasim.

Each category featured two fashion rounds, during which a panel of respected judges and juries selected three winners from each category, making tough decisions.

In the Mr. category, Mr. Aman Sawair from Nagpur, Maharashtra, emerged as the winner, followed by 1st Runner Up Mr. Amit Jiwane and 2nd Runner Up Mr. Shailesh Ambhorkar, both from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Miss category saw Miss Pratima Vaidya crowned as Miss Global India from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Miss Nikita Sinha secured the 1st Runner Up title from Chhindwara, MP, while Miss Gun Gun Belekar and Aishwarya Verma shared the 2nd Runner Up honors, both hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Mrs. category showcased the talent of women who captivated the audience with their mesmerizing performances. Mrs. Priyanka Nishant Pillewan was crowned as Mrs. Global India from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Dr. Sunita Kulkarni and Mrs. Arti Pandey, both from Nagpur, secured the 1st and 2nd Runner Up positions, respectively.

In the Teens category, Mantasha Sheikh emerged as the winner, with Riddhi Nipane as the 1st Runner Up and Sanskriti Dagwar as the 2nd Runner Up, all from Nagpur.

In the Kids category, Altamash Sultan won the title, with Dashin Ashish Bansod as the 1st Runner Up and Ishaya Jangam as the 2nd Runner Up. These young talents were felicitated and crowned by our guest celebrity, Shahbaz Khan, along with Mr. Feroz Alam, the show’s director, and Mrs. Naushin Khan, the curator.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Mr. Rajesh Yaduvanshi and other distinguished dignitaries.

The success of the event was a result of the dedicated teamwork of makeup artists, designers, and show coordinators, who worked tirelessly to ensure its flawless execution.

We would like to extend our gratitude to our online news media partner, Nagpur Today News, as well as the talented designers and makeup artists who contributed to the event’s success.

Designers for the Miss category included Musheera Tabassum, Shagun Agarwal, Aastha Dehariya, and Nikita Sinha from FDDI college, Chhindwara, MP. Mrs. category designers included Ekta Raikwar from Sakhi Institute of Fashion Design. For the Mr. category, the designer was Shekh Mukhtar, and for the kids category, it was Designer Unit by Samira and Teen Category by Aditi Telang Ada A Style Loft.

Makeup for the event was expertly handled by celebrity makeup artist Ranjana Bagde, along with Miss Swati Yadav Makeover and Mr. Azhar Quazi and their team.

We were honored to have special guests, including social media influencer Sameer Staylo, Mrs. Rashmi Tirpude, Snehal Kashyap, Dr. Sanjivni Chaudhary, Sohel Sheikh, Mrs. Zoya (Mrs. Univers 3rd Runner Up 2022), Mrs. Priti Shahu (last Mrs. Global India winner), Anurita Dholakia, and Mrs. Tabassum Alam.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported this event, including Mr. Sameer Sheikh, Naushad Ansari, Awais Qureshi, Gulabsha, Sofiya Singh, Mansha Ali, Pranjal Zodape, and many others who contributed to making this event a grand and majestic success.”

