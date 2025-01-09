Nagpur set to host two Sleeper Vande Bharat trains soon: DRM Garg

DRM of Central Railway's Nagpur Division revealed plans to introduce two Sleeper Vande Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Pune and Nagpur-Mumbai routes

Nagpur: Along with the current chair car Vande Bharat trains, Nagpur is gearing up to host Sleeper Vande Bharat trains, marking a significant step forward in enhancing long-distance travel. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division, Vinayak Garg, revealed plans to introduce two Sleeper Vande Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Pune and Nagpur-Mumbai routes. The proposal has been submitted to railway headquarters, and a decision is expected shortly, Garg announced during his first press conference on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of Nagpur as a key hub in Central Railway, DRM Garg stated, “Nagpur Division is pivotal for passenger traffic, with over 125 trains operating in all directions. Our focus will be on safety, passenger convenience, and operational efficiency.”

Garg also shared updates on critical infrastructure projects:

• The Nagpur-Balharshah third railway line is targeted for completion by December 2025, while the Nagpur-Itarsi third line is expected to be ready by 2026.

• Under the ‘Plan Head 53’ initiative, proposals worth ₹800 crore have been submitted for passenger amenities and ₹450 crore for upgrading goods sheds.

• A total of 68 road overbridges (ROBs) and 56 road underbridges (RUBs) are proposed at 124 level crossings to enhance safety and streamline traffic.

Passenger-focused initiatives

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Aman Mittal detailed ongoing measures to improve passenger experiences:

• QR codes have been introduced for authorized vendors, ensuring streamlined verification and better service.

• A tender for cab services has been floated for the third time to reintroduce reliable transportation at the station.

• Traffic management outside railway premises is being addressed, with the DCP Traffic deploying constables and an inspector to manage congestion.

The announcement of Sleeper Vande Bharat trains has generated excitement among passengers, who see it as a step toward more comfortable and efficient travel options. With Nagpur playing a pivotal role in India’s rail network, these developments are set to bolster the city’s connectivity and infrastructure.

The press conference was attended by senior officials, including Sr DOM Krishnat Patil, ADRM (Admin) P. S. Khairkar, ADRM (Tech) Rupesh Chandekar, Sr DPO Sanji Jain, Chief Project Manager (RLDA) Pawan Patil, and Sr DSC/RPF Manoj Kumar.