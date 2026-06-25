Nagpur Set for World-Class International Airport as CM Fadnavis Announces Major Aviation Boost

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Nagpur: In a major boost to the city’s infrastructure and economic growth, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that Nagpur will soon have a state-of-the-art international airport. The long-awaited airport transfer process has officially begun, paving the way for the ambitious Cargo Hub project that had remained stalled for years.

Speaking during the launch of the ground field transfer process for Nagpur Airport, Fadnavis said the project will transform Nagpur into a world-class aviation hub. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for extending support to the Maharashtra government’s proposal.

According to the Chief Minister, the Central Government has approved the proposal, and the airport development project will be implemented through GMR, marking a significant milestone in Nagpur’s aviation infrastructure.

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Fadnavis noted that efforts to establish a cargo hub in Nagpur had been underway for several years but were delayed due to airport-related issues and ongoing legal proceedings. With the legal hurdles now resolved, the project is expected to move forward rapidly.

He said the development will position Nagpur as one of Central India’s leading aviation hubs, opening new opportunities for trade, industry, agriculture, logistics, and employment while providing a major boost to the regional economy.

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Strong Warning Against Threats

Addressing a separate issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the use of threatening language, particularly remarks about “blowing up someone’s house with bombs.”

He stated that such statements are unacceptable under any circumstances and urged citizens not to be intimidated by such hollow threats. The Chief Minister assured that anyone issuing such threats would face strict legal action, with the police taking appropriate action in accordance with the law.

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